EU says situation ‘worrying’ as Turkey threatens to license new areas in region (Update 2)

The European Commission on Tuesday said it stood in full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus as Turkey announced it would issue seismic exploration and drilling licences in new areas of the eastern Mediterranean by the end of August and continue its operations in the region.

The announcement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu amid tensions with Greece a day after Ankara dispatched its seismic vessel Oruc Reis in an area Greece says is within its continental shelf, south of the island of Megisti.

The Greek prime minister’s office said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will request an emergency meeting of the EU foreign affairs council on the matter.

Athens said that the latest Turkish move, “in combination with the broad mobility by Turkish naval units that has been observed, constitutes a new serious escalation and clearly exposes Turkey’s role which is destabilising and threatening to peace.”

The vessel was dispatched in the area after Turkey issuing a Navtex covering a marine area south of Antalya and west of Cyprus between August 10 and 23.

The Oruc Reis, which, according to Greek media, entered the easternmost point of the Greek continental shelf on Monday, remained in the area on Tuesday. The vessel was escorted by auxiliary and Turkish Navy vessels while the situation is being monitored by the Greek Armed Forces.

Nato allies Turkey and Greece are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean. A similar dispute last month was calmed after German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened, leading Turkey to pause its operations. President Tayyip Erdogan said last Friday Turkey had resumed work after Greece announced a maritime deal with Egypt.

According to Reuters, speaking at a news conference in Ankara on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said Turkey would issue new licences for operations near the western borders of its continental shelf and continue “all sorts of seismic and drilling operations” in the area.

An EU spokesperson described the situation as extremely worrying and said the European Commission stood in full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and called for dialogue over the eastern Mediterranean dispute.

Turkey has already dispatched the Barbaros exploratory vessel in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), east of Famagusta, for surveys in an area covering large parts of Cyprus’ offshore blocks 2 and 3, and a small part of block 13.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Tuesday Turkey’s illegal seismic surveys off Greece and Cyprus are a blatant violation of the two countries’ sovereign rights.

“Unfortunately, once again, Turkey is choosing the path of unilateral illegal actions, provocatively turning its back on the prospect of dialogue, on the basis of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness,” Christodoulides told the Cyprus News Agency.

He added that all these actions against two EU member states can only be taken into account in the context of the assessment of the EU’s relations with Turkey and the measures that will be taken collectively, as decided by the bloc’s recent foreign affairs council.

Turkey’s foreign ministry on Monday said they resumed the Oruc Reis’ activities after Greece’s “pirated agreement” with Egypt last week on the delimitation of their EEZs demonstrated that Athens was not sincere and honest about dialogue.

The Greece-Egypt agreement, Ankara said, violates the continental shelves of both Turkey and Libya in the eastern Mediterranean and due to this, its research vessel Oruç Reis has launched its previously planned activity.

Ankara also claimed there is no legal basis for the objections of Greece to this activity while the Greek islands in the region, Kastellorizo in particular, were cutting off Turkey’s continental shelf which was against the principle of equity “the main principle of international law for maritime boundary delimitation.”

It also warned that “nobody should try to overstep the line by attempting to exclude Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea which had been under Turkish dominance for centuries.”





