August 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man attempts to rob kiosk at gunpoint

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The incident happened at 1.35am on Tuesday, when a young man entered a kiosk in Limassol and threatened the employee with a pistol, demanding the money from the cash register.

When the employee refused to hand over the cash, the man reportedly threw the cash register on the ground and fled without stealing anything.

He was seen getting into a white saloon car before leaving in an unknown direction.

According to a description given to police, the perpetrator is between 20 and 30 years old and 1,75 metres tall.

He was wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt and black sneakers and his face was covered with a red cloth.

 



