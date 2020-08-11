August 11, 2020

Man makes plea after losing wallet on bus

By Staff Reporter00

A man is making an urgent plea for help to find his wallet he believes he lost at some point during his bus ride from Nicosia to Agros on Tuesday.

The man said he travelled from Nicosia to Agros, taking bus 157 from Nicosia to Tamasos at 11.50am and from Tamasos, he took two small buses to Agros.

He later realised he lost his wallet with his credit card, money and all documents.

If anyone found the wallet, they may call the owner, Binod Giri, at 96 829650.



