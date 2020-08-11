August 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Third man arrested for kidnapping and robbery

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Monday to facilitate investigations into the robbery and kidnapping of a 33-year-old man which happened last month in Larnaca.

An arrest warrant was pending against the 28-year-old suspect and he was wanted by police.

For the same case, two other men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested last month, while a 26-year-old is still wanted.

The case concerns a 33-year-old Romanian man who has been missing from his home in Larnaca since 2.20pm on July 22 and has not yet been found.

He is believed to have left his home with two other people aged 26 and 25.

A friend testified the 33-year-old called him and told him the two kidnapped him, robbed him and beat him up while they also tried to take his mobile phone.

The phone has been turned off from 3.40pm the same day.



