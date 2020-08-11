August 11, 2020

Toddler who fell into pool dies four days later

A 14-month old girl died on Tuesday, after being taken to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia last Friday following a fall into the pool of the holiday home she was staying at with her family.

Police said a post-mortem will be conducted on the toddler on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

The girl was at the pool with her family on Friday, when her parents noticed she had fallen into the water.

Along with neighbours, they removed her from the water and gave her first aid.

She was then taken to Famagusta General, but due to the severity of her condition she was transferred to the intensive care unit of Makarios Hospital in Nicosia.



