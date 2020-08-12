August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business Shipping

Beirut Port still hosts dangerous chemicals — Lloyds List

By Andrew Rosenbaum01
A forensic inspector walks on rubble at the site of Tuesday's blast, at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

At least 20 containers believed to contain dangerous materials have been identified at the Beirut container port, according to chemical experts. Some are said to have been punctured and one is leaking, Lloyds List reported on Wednesday.

The container port, which reopened on Tuesday, was the site of an ammonium nitrate explosion on 4 August that  is known to have killed at least 163 people and injured 6,000, as well as destroying 6,000 buildings, leaving 200,000 homeless.

Chemical experts from France and Italy and local firefighters are working to secure at least 20 potentially dangerous chemical containers at the port after finding one that was leaking, according to the report, citing a member of a French clean up team.

“There are also other flammable liquids in other containers, there are also batteries, or other kind of products which could increase the risk of potential explosion,” the worker said.

Nonetheless, the container port is already open, with the first ship expected in port on 14 August, according to a note to customers from port operator Hapag Lloyd.

Lebanese security officials warned the government in July that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port posed a risk, Reuters said, citing documents.

Customs clearing agents were briefly allowed to enter Beirut’s container terminal, but were then asked to leave by the army.

Local Lloyd’s agent Capt. Jamil Sayegh said agents would be allowed in again today to recommence cargo clearance formalities.

The authorities declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut and ordered the house arrest of 16 port officials pending an investigation.

Port workers have had to clear out debris in order to get the port up and running again.

Hapag-Lloyd said its agent’s office had been completely destroyed, but all staff are safe. A number of ships that had been docked at the port were damaged in the explosion.



