August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cars badly damaged by fire

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

Two cars parked on the side of the Larnaca – Ayia Napa motorway were badly damaged by a fire on Tuesday evening.

One of them, which had been left under the Sotira bridge by its owner after a road accident, burst into flames at around 9pm.

Another one, parked next to it, also caught fire. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Examinations to determine the cause of the fire will be carried out by the fire service, the electromechanical service and police.



