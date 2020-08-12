August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 14 new cases

By Evie Andreou

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were detected on Wednesday the health ministry announced.

This brings the total to 1,291 cases.

Four of them concern people who arrived from abroad, while most cases are contacts of others who already tested positive to the virus.

Wednesday’s cases were among 3,775 lab tests.

 



