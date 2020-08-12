August 12, 2020

Coronavirus: Extra test necessary for those coming from category C countries

By Evie Andreou

People arriving from category C countries must take a coronavirus test 48 hours before their 14-day self-isolation ends at their own expense, according to the latest decree by the health minister published on Wednesday.

The health ministry said that according to the decree, people arriving from category C countries are obliged to take a PCR coronavirus test 48 hours prior to the expiration of their self-isolation. They must then send the results to [email protected] .

“It goes without saying that the self-isolation will end if the result of the repeat lab test is a negative one,” it said. The cost of the coronavirus test, which is being given by certified labs, is paid by the people in self-isolation themselves. The health ministry recalled that the maximum price for these tests is €85.

The latest arrangement was introduced as part of the government’s strategy for tackling and managing the coronavirus pandemic and to limit the entry of Covid-19 cases through the Republic’s ports of entry, the ministry said. The decision is based on the epidemiological outlook in various countries, which was re-evaluated by the epidemiological surveillance unit and infectious disease control for Covid-19.

The ministry recalls that entry from passengers arriving from category C countries is allowed only to some categories of citizens who have the option to either present a negative coronavirus test not older than 72 hours or get tested upon their arrival in Cyprus. If their period of residence in the Republic exceeds four days, these people must remain in self-isolation for 14 days, the ministry said.



