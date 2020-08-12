August 12, 2020

Coronavirus: Limassol says mobile testing units will be operating Wednesday and Thursday

By George Psyllides

The Limassol municipality announced that two mobile units will be carrying out coronavirus screenings in the city on Wednesday and Thursday and urged people to get tested.

The local authority said units will be collecting samples at the square in front of the administration building between 3pm and 6pm and at the embankment between 6pm and 9pm.

The screenings are part of an islandwide programme to test 10,000 people following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, whose epicentre was Limassol.

Following the outbreak, the municipality decided to create a permanent mechanism to monitor and coordinate actions to tackle the pandemic.

“Creating a permanent mechanism and drafting a long-term crisis management plan shows out determination and readiness to tackle the pandemic effectively, keeping Limassol a safe destination for everyone,” Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said.

In a broad meeting of city officials on Tuesday, it was decided to set up a team that will monitor everything relating to the pandemic in the next few months.

Among its duties would be to provide the public with immediate, objective, and timely information regarding the pandemic

It will also draft protocols and control procedures aiming at minimising the dangers posed by the virus and create a mechanism to supervise implementation of the measures across sectors and especially where people tend to gather in large numbers.



