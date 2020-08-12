August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: number of violations down

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The number of establishments and individuals booked for not complying with measures to contain the coronavirus has gone down, police reported on Wednesday.

During 24 hours from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday, police carried out 896 checks in establishments such as bars and restaurants and booked 10 of them. The main problems were the lack of social distances markings and staff not wearing masks.

In addition, 36 individuals were booked for not wearing masks in areas where they are required.



Related posts

Young Cypriots do not leave the nest late, study says

Annette Chrysostomou

Overhead walkway connecting Paphos attractions set for completion

Bejay Browne

Almost 200,000 registered to vote in the north

Peter Michael

Petrolina says 2019 a ‘milestone’ year

Elias Hazou

Toddler who fell into pool dies four days later

Peter Michael

Man makes plea after losing wallet on bus

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign