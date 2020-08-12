August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Coronavirus: TUI cancels all holidays to Cyprus until August 23

By Evie Andreou00

British tour and flight operator TUI announced on Wednesday that it was cancelling all holidays to Cyprus until August 23, citing the testing requirements imposed by the Cypriot authorities.

“Due to the local authorities in Cyprus implementing testing requirements, we have cancelled all holidays to Cyprus up to and including 22 August 2020,” the operator said in a brief statement.

It added that customers will be able to cancel and receive a full cash refund or amend their holiday and receive a booking incentive.

Similar announcements were issued by TUI for Morocco, Spain and Portugal. The company, citing UK Foreign Office advice, extended holiday cancellations up to and including August 28 for mainland Spain and Portugal and the Balearic and Canary Islands up to and including August 23.

“We know this is very disappointing for those looking forward to their well-deserved break. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority,” the company said.

Another tour and flight operator from the UK, Jet2, announced on Tuesday it would resume flights to Cyprus from August 17 citing “clear demand” from the British market.

Flights to Larnaca are scheduled to begin on August 17 and Paphos on August 18.



