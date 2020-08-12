August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

Frederick and Nicosia Tourism Board to work together 

By Press Release01

Frederick University and the Nicosia Tourism Board (Etap) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the aim of developing links in the fields of arts, culture and tourism. The Memorandum was signed by Natassa Frederikou, head of the Frederick University council and Elena Tanou, head of Etap Nicosia.

The two parties will cooperate in the upgrading and developing infrastructure which serves the development of tourism in the city within the walls in line with the policies adopted by the municipality of Nicosia regarding the sustainable urban development of the region, while promoting research in the field of the applied arts.

More specifically, it was agreed to co-organise events, cooperate in the framework of European and / or other research projects, exchange information on culture, cultural heritage, cultural tourism and creative tourism, as well as participate in conferences related to cultural and creative tourism, sustainable tourism development and sustainable urban development.

“At Frederick University we always have an open attitude towards offering, supporting and empowering our industry and society. With our memorandum with Etap Nicosia we continue our commitment,” Frederikou said.

“We are very happy to sign our first memorandum and sign it with Frederick University. A university with so much tradition in creative curricula,” Tanou added. “We are sure that this cooperation will help to highlight but also to strengthen all that characterises the capital and makes it the brightest capital of Europe.”

 

 



