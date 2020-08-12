August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Main

Ikaria ferry reaches Beirut, collection of dry food continues in Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The first shipment of humanitarian aid for the people of Lebanon from Cyprus, after the August 4 deadly blast in Beirut port, arrived at the port on Greek ferry “Ikaria” on Tuesday night and will be unloaded Wednesday.
 
The collection of food, which began on August 7, will continue until August 14.
 
Ikaria sailed for Beirut on August 9, with Greek Armed Forces medical staff, and pharmaceutical and other supplies. On August 11 it docked in Limassol Port and loaded 70 tonnes of dry food and medical and other equipment, and sailed for Beirut on the same day.
 
Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGOs Yiannakis Yiannaki told CNA that “Ikaria” reached its destination on Tuesday night and would be unloaded on Wednesday.
 
Replying to questions, Yiannaki said further supplies gathered in Cyprus will be sent to Beirut in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Nicosia, items can be taken to the State Fair in Engomi, between 9am and 5pm Monday-Friday. For more information call 22 524414.

Collection in Limassol will be at the municipality’s community food bank on Filellinon Street, from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

In Larnaca, people can go to the municipal parking area on Tassos Mitsopoulos Stree near Mackenzie beach from 8:30am until 2pm Monday to Friday.

Collection in Paralimni will be at the Kepa Centre (Ayios Chrstiforos) on Ayios Nektarios Street from 7:30am until 2pm from Monday to Friday.

In Paphos, people will be able to donate at the Multipurpose Centre at the Old Electricity Authority building from 8am until 2pm Monday to Friday. For more information call 80006362.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

UK GDP shrinks by 20.4% in second quarter

Andrew Rosenbaum

Company beams hologram phone calls into your living room

Reuters News Service

Trump’s bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could be illegal

Reuters News Service

Gold surges past $2,000 mark

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Double Tax Treaty negotiations with Russia confirmed for August

Andrew Rosenbaum

Russia has yet to confirm August Double-Tax Treaty negotiations

Andrew Rosenbaum
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign