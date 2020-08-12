August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Overhead walkway connecting Paphos attractions set for completion

By Bejay Browne00

The overhead walkway that has been left partially constructed for the last few years in Kato Paphos looks set to be completed as a new tender has been offered.

“The project of unification of the archaeological sites of Kato Paphos is now in the process of completion after the announcement of tenders by the municipality of Paphos for the completion of the construction works,” a municipality spokesman said.

The walkway, which forms part of a project to integrate the archaeological sites in Paphos has been fraught with years of delays.

The municipality of Paphos, he added, after consultation and approval of the Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos, has undertaken the completion of the project and the re-announcement of the tender for it to be completed soon.

The walkway, which many people wrongly believe was a planned mono-rail, was part of a project initially designed via an architectural competition announced by the municipality in August 2014.

In December 2015, the tender for the project was announced by the department of public works (DPW) for the execution of the project and in February 2016 a contract was signed with the successful bidder, GCC Ltd.

Construction work got underway in October 2016, but was suspended in May 2018 due to serious problems in its progress. In January 2019, the DPW undertook the completion of the project through subcontractors but the relevant work could not proceed productively, the spokesman said and was suspended again in February 2020.

Following the intervention of Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos and his appeal to the new minister, the municipality of Paphos took over the assignment of the project to offer it for competition and to complete it. Approximately 60 per cent of the work has been carried out so far.

“The estimated cost for the completion of the project is 1,500,000 plus VAT,” the spokesman said.

Interested parties can obtain the relevant tender documents from www.eprocurement.gov.cy.

Bids must be submitted to the eProcurement system by September 21 at 12 noon.



