August 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Post-mortem on 14-month old inconclusive

By George Psyllides0107
Makarios hospital

A post-mortem on Wednesday failed to determine the cause of death of a 14-month-old girl who fell in a private swimming pool in Paralimni last week.

The post-mortem was carried out at Nicosia general hospital by state pathologist Angeliki Papeta who was unable to arrive at any conclusions because the girl was being treated in the ICU since the incident.

Tissue samples were collected for further tests in a bid to determine the exact cause.

The girl had fallen in the swimming pool of a house in Paralimni where she had been holidaying with her parents.

She was pulled out and the parents with neighbours administered CPR before rushing her to Famagusta general hospital.

Due to the severity of her condition, the child was transferred to Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia where she was placed on a ventilator until she succumbed on Tuesday morning.



Related posts

Non-stop flights from Cyprus to Argentina for Unficyp troops

Jonathan Shkurko

Greece, US foreign ministers to meet over East Med tensions (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Ikaria ferry reaches Beirut, collection of dry food continues in Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Limassol says mobile testing units will be operating Wednesday and Thursday

George Psyllides

Oruc Reis will lay almost 2,000 metres of cable by August 23, Turkey says

Jean Christou

Turkish Cypriot caught between two sides

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign