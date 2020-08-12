August 12, 2020

Seventy hotels open in Paphos area but occupancy rate low

Seventy hotels out of 102 are currently open in the Paphos district, according to the Paphos Hotel Association spokesperson Euripides Loizides.

Loizides added however that the occupancy percentage of the open hotels ranges from 10 per cent to 20 per cent in the month of August, with only a few exceptions reaching 30 per cent.

“The majority of people who are staying in hotels in the Paphos area are locals, both couples and families” he said. “There are a few Germans, Poles and Britons who managed to do the Covid-19 test before flying to Cyprus, but their numbers are nowhere near the ones we are used to.”

Loizides, nevertheless, said that the resumption of Jet2 flights to Cyprus from August 17, following a growing demand from the British market, might give some hope for hoteliers in the fall.

“We are very glad that Jet2 will resume flights to Cyprus soon and we further hope that Britain is placed in category A as soon as possible,” he added.

Loizides said that next year’s scenario looked brighter for hoteliers as he believes a large number of people who booked to visit the island this summer have postponed their holidays to 2021.

“This is because most of them have prepaid for their stays this year and, rather than losing money, they would have postponed them to next summer. This is, however, a scenario that will only be revealed in 2021, as it is risky to make assumptions at the moment,” he said.

Finally, Loizides called on hoteliers to maintain the measures suggested by the government’s epidemiological team and stick to the current health protocols.

“All hotels in Paphos are respecting the rules, it’s the only way we can get out of this difficult situation,” he said.



