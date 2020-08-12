August 12, 2020

Sevilla and Shakhtar reach Europa League semis

By Reuters News Service00
Wolves' Europa League dream came to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla booked a semi-final against Man United on Sunday with a late winner

Sevilla reach Europa semis as Wolves pay for penalty miss
DUISBERG, Germany, Aug 11 (Reuters) – Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos headed a late goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as they reached the Europa League semi-finals on Tuesday after the English side paid the price for an early penalty miss.

Ocampos rose to direct a cross from fellow Argentine Ever Banega past goalkeeper Rui Patricio in the 88th minute of the single leg match and earn five-times winners Sevilla a last-four clash with Manchester United.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez missed their best chance in the 13th minute when his hesitant penalty was saved by keeper Bono.

Sevilla dominated after that although it took them until the very end of a disappointing match to break down their opponents.

In the night’s other quarter-final, Shakhtar Donetsk booked a clash with Inter Milan after goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave them a 4-1 win over FC Basel in a one-sided clash.

Shakhtar, who won Europe’s second-tier competition in 2009, missed a string of chances to win by an even bigger margin as they dominated throughout the match with crisp one-touch passing and superior close control.



