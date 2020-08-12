Tourism arrivals, revenue hit record lows

This year the island saw a significant decrease of arrivals and departures, and a record low in tourism revenue for Cyprus. This is mainly due to travel restrictions after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the beginning of March. There will be impact on the Cyprus economy as a whole, coronavirus-caused losses in tourism affect other economic sectors that supply the goods and services travellers seek including restaurants and entertainment, food providers, and services.

During the period of January to June 2020, arrivals of travellers totalled 602,953 compared with 2,452,481 in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 75.4 per cent, the local statistical service (Cystat) announced on Tuesday.

Concerning the departures of travellers during the specific period, a decrease of 74.6 per cent was also recorded last year

“For many countries, like the small island developing states, a collapse in tourism means a collapse in their development prospects. This is not something we can afford,” said the director of international trade at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Pamela Coke-Hamilton in July.

Tourism revenue in Cyprus averaged €164,907.87 from 2001 until 2020, reaching an all-time high of €431,600 in August of 2019 and a record low of €25,610 in March of 2020.

The decrease on travellers and tourists is expected to lead to a significant loss of the country’s GDP, which recorded a 3.2 per cent growth in 2019, from 3.8 per cent in 2018.

The decrease on tourism is expected to affect the employment market as well.

“The massive fall in tourist arrivals has also left a growing number of skilled and unskilled workers unemployed or with less income” UNCTAD said.

For about three months, starting March 15 to June 8, the island imposed an entry ban on several categories of persons, including tourists, as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After the reopening of airports, travellers’ movement remained low in comparison with the summer months of previous years.

In June 2020 the arrivals of travellers reached 21,939 compared with 661,970 in June 2019, recording a decrease of 96.7 per cent.

“The decrease is mainly attributed to the decrease in the arrivals of tourists by 98.2 per cent, as well as to the return of residents of Cyprus (91.5 per cent)” said Cystat on Tuesday.

The term travellers is used to refer to tourists, business travellers, and anyone visiting the country for other personal reasons. Tourists are those who specifically visit a place for recreational purposes.

Departures of passengers from Cyprus were also decreased by 97 per cent in June compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

In July, despite predictions from the tourist ministry that it would be a slow month, about 200,000 passengers went through Cyprus’ two international airports, Head of PR and marketing for Hermes Airports Maria Kouroupi told the media last week. The amount corresponds to just 14 per cent of the same month last year, when the two airports combined saw 1.44 million passengers.

For August, tourist arrivals are estimated at 100,000 according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios, less than one fifth of last year’s 553,845 tourist arrivals in August.





