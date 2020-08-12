Young Cypriots do not leave the nest late, study says

In southern EU member states young people tend to move out of their parental home later than in northern countries, aged around 30, but Cyprus, with an average age of 27.1, is not near the top of the list of countries where they leave the nest late, according to Eurostat figures for 2019 published on Wednesday.
Cyprus is ranked number 13 of the EU countries, three places higher than the EU average of 26.2 years.
Young adults in Croatia and Slovakia remained the longest in the parental household. They left home on average at the age of 31.8 and 30.9 years respectively. Young adults in Italy (30.1 years), Bulgaria (30.0 years), Malta (29.9 years), Spain (29.5 years), Portugal (29.0 years) and Greece (28.9 years) also remained with their parents for longer.
In 2019, young people left home earliest in the three northern member states – Sweden (17.8 years), Denmark (21.1 years) and Finland (21.8 years), as well as in Luxembourg (20.1 years). Young people also left home before the age of 25 in Estonia (22.2 years), France (23.6 years), Germany and the Netherlands (both with 23.7 years).
The share of young people aged 25 to 34 who were living with their parents ranged across the EU member states from less than 10 per cent in Denmark (4.0 per cent), Finland (4.8 per cent) and Sweden (5.7 per cent), to more than half in Slovakia (56.4 per cent in 2018), Greece (57.8 per cent) and Croatia (62.0 per cent).
Cyprus, with 37.6 per cent, is close to the EU average of 30.5 per cent.
“Leaving the parental household is often affected by whether or not young people are in a relationship with partner or studying, their level of financial (in)dependence, labour market conditions, the affordability of housing but also cultural particularities,” the Eurostat report explained.
In almost all countries surveyed, young women tended to leave the parental household earlier than men.
Cyprus is no exception. The average age for women was 26.3 and for men 27.9.
The largest differences between the genders were registered in Romania (25.7 years for women, compared with 30.3 for men) and Bulgaria (27.6 vs. 32.1).