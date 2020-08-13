August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
100 mile mountain run to raise funds for Beirut

By Staff Reporter01
Runaid Beirut

Three long-distance runners will cover 100 miles (161 km) for humanitarian aid for thousands of people in Beirut affected by Tuesday’s massive blast.

Money raised from the RunAidBeirut initiative will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Makis Kounnides, Panayiotis Panayiotou and Nicos Sourmelis will set off from Kyperounta at 5 pm next Thursday (August 20) and cover the 161 km in the Troodos mountains, ending their run at the same spot where they set off at around 9 am on Saturday, August 22.

The initiative is supported by the mountain communities and the three runners will cover a route that takes them to Chandria, Agridia, Agros, Kato Mylos, Ayios Ioannis, Ayios Theodoros, Palaichori, Askas, Fterikoudi, Platanistassa, Alona, Polistypos, Lagoudera, Saranti, Spilia, Kakopetria, Pedoulas, Lemythou, Prodromos, Troodos, Pano Platres, Phini, Kato Platres, Mandria, Pera Pedi, Moniatis, Saittas, Pelendri, Potamitissa and Dimes.

Donations:  https://www.getyourdonation.eu/index.php?action=explore_details&type=charity&id=13.

This is one of several initiative to help beleaguered Lebanon. Seventy tonnes of dry food and other items were shipped from Cyprus to Lebanon on Tuesday as collections continue for basic provisions for an estimated 250,000 Beirut residents affected by the explosion and in need for basic help.

In Nicosia, items can be taken to the State Fair in Engomi, between 9am and 5pm Monday-Friday. For more information call 22 524414.

Collection in Limassol will be at the municipality’s community food bank on Filellinon Street, from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

In Larnaca, people can go to the municipal parking area on Tassos Mitsopoulos Stree near Mackenzie beach from 8:30am until 2pm Monday to Friday.

Collection in Paralimni will be at the Kepa Centre (Ayios Chrstiforos) on Ayios Nektarios Street from 7:30am until 2pm from Monday to Friday.

In Paphos, people will be able to donate at the Multipurpose Centre at the Old Electricity Authority building from 8am until 2pm Monday to Friday. For more information call 80006362.

 



Staff Reporter

