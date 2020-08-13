August 13, 2020

Another scorcher on Friday as Met Office issues yellow alert

The sizzling weather is set to continue, with the Met Office issuing a new extreme high temperature warning for tomorrow.

In a new yellow alert, the second in as many days, the Met Office said that maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 41 C inland and to around 32 C over the highest mountain areas.

The warning is in force from 1 pm to 5 pm on Friday.

In its weather forecast for Friday the Met Office said that seasonal low pressure and a relatively hot air mass are affecting the area. Tomorrow will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 41 C inland, around 34 C on the coasts and 32 C in the mountains.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be mainly fine with temperatures remaining above average for the time of year.

Maximum temperatures recorded at 3 pm on Thursday were: Nicosia 41 C, Larnaca Airport 33 C, Limassol 34 C,  Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 37 C, Prodromos 30 C and Polis Chrysochous 33 C. Humidity ranged from 72% in Polis to 16% in Nicosia.

 

 



