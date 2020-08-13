August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 1,030 inspections, 32 booked

By Annette Chrysostomou0105

The downward trend in the number of violations of measures to contain the coronavirus continued on Thursday. Just 11 premises and 21 individuals were booked from 1,030 inspections from Wednesday until Thursday morning.

121 inspections were carried out in Nicosia, where four establishments and three persons were booked, 201 in Limassol, resulting in seven individuals being fined, 243 checks in Larnaca led to two premises and two individuals being booked, while in Paphos 109 checks were done, and five establishments and one person were booked. In the Famagusta region police checked 180 people and premises and booked eight individuals, and in Morphou nobody was found to have violated the decrees.



