August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 14 test positive on Thursday

By Jean Christou01

Another 14 people have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total to 1305, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The 14 cases – eight of which are from random checks – were detected after a total of 3387 tests.

More specifically, the following results were announced:

  • Four tested positive from 108 tests of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • Two tested positive from 1368 tests among passengers and repatriates
  • Eight tested positive from a total of 631 tests as part of the programme of 10,000 random tests

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 888 tests from private initiative
  • 40 tests from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health centres
  • 261 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work under stage two and three of the reopening of the economy
  • 91 tests from hospital labs

There are currently three patients at the referral hospital at Paralimni.



Related posts

Wizz Air to fly to Larnaca from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Evie Andreou

Akinci says Greek Cypriots blocking EU citizens from crossing Green Line  

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Batch of Remdesivir delivered to Cyprus

Evie Andreou

Another scorcher on Friday as Met Office issues yellow alert

Staff Reporter

Private schools prepare to challenge unfair A level grades

Annette Chrysostomou

Police officer, wife held for alleged sexual abuse of child (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign