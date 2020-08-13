August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

€1m to asphalt roads in Peyia

By Staff Reporter097

Peyia Municipality has launched tenders to asphalt the community’s streets at a cost of some €1m – more than three times the amount spent for the same reason last year, mayor Marinos Lambrou told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday.

He said that the road network was a priority for the municipality which wanted to facilitate residents as well as visitors while safeguarding road safety.

The asphalting will not include Michalakis Kyprianou Street where separate road works are planned and for which tenders will soon be launched, the mayor added.

Last year the municipality allocated €300,000 for improving the surface of the road network and the year before that it spent €180,000. This year’s considerably higher amount will be used to asphalt 25 streets.

The mayor said he was happy with tourism, with the area attracting a large number of visitors both local and foreign for the three weeks of August. Local businesses and villas were doing well, and six of the seven hotels are open for business. Most foreign guests are from Poland, Germany and Hungary, he said as he expressed the hope that tourism will continue into September.

Peyia has three main beaches – Coral Bay, the beach in front of the Coralia Hotel and Kathizi beach. The municipality manages the large beach at Coral Bay with its own personnel and two pavilions.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Police officer, wife held for alleged sexual abuse of child (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Police stepping up traffic patrols over holiday week

Nick Theodoulou

Cypriots seeing lowest electricity bills in years

Nick Theodoulou

Mackenzie beach evacuated after sewage leak

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: health ministry urges people to social distance, gatherings linked to new cases (Updated)

George Psyllides

100 mile mountain run to raise funds for Beirut

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign