August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

London mural for George Michael

By Nick Theodoulou01

George Michael is set to be emblazoned in a nine-metre mural in the London borough of Brent in September, commemorating one of the world’s best-selling artists, the British media reports.

The permanent public work in Kingsbury has been commissioned to celebrate the British-Cypriot singer who grew up in the area. He died on Christmas day, 2016.

Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, was the son of a Greek Cypriot restaurateur who emigrated to Britain in the 1950s – like many of his generation. The mural will be unveiled during Brent Borough of Culture 2020 which will take place at the local schools Michael attended.

Despite his Greek Cypriot roots and international fame – having sold over 80 million records – a homage to Michael is noticeably absent back in Cyprus.

 



