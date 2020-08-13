August 13, 2020

Mackenzie beach evacuated after sewage leak

By George Psyllides00
Authorities on Thursday evacuated part of the popular Mackenzie beach in Larnaca after a sewer pipe broke near the airport.

Lifeguards asked people to leave the beach because of wastewater leakage on the beach and the strong smell in the area.

Angelos Hadjicharalambous, head of the town’s sewerage board, said the malfunction had been located and isolated, stopping the leak.

“The sewerage board is using an alternate route for the wastewater until the damage is restored,” he said.

Crews were cleaning the area affected on the beach while samples were collected for tests to determine whether it is safe for people to return.



