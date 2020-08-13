August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested for stealing €167,000 worth of cables

By George Psyllides01

Police have detained a 48-year-old man on suspicion of stealing cables worth around €167,000 from the state telecoms company CyTA.

The man, an employee of the company, was arrested after it was discovered during a recent stock taking that two types of cable were missing from a warehouse in Limassol.

The theft of the cable, worth €167,462, was reported to police by the company on Wednesday.

 



