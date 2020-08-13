August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Neo Chorio restaurant probed for noise, illegal construction

By Staff Reporter01

A 57 year old man from Neo Chorio is under investigation for building within a protected beach area and breaking noise pollution laws, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that police searched the man’s restaurant on Wednesday night where they found and took away as evidence five loudspeakers and a booster that were in operation, playing music.

CNA reports that that business manager had a licence to operate a restaurant but had built a second building within the protected beach area without a town planning licence.

His music licence had been revoked on August 4, while police found violations of the quarantine law, with guests standing at the bar and waiters not wearing a mask.

The owner was taken to the police station, questioned, charged in writing and released to be appear in court on a later date.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Municipality moves against building overcrowding in old Nicosia

Evie Andreou

London mural for George Michael

Nick Theodoulou

Polis mayor ‘satisfied’ with visitor numbers

Annette Chrysostomou

Third suspect arrested after 2.7kg cannabis found

Annette Chrysostomou

France to bolster Mediterranean military presence over Turkish prospecting -Macron

Reuters News Service

Police officer arrested for child abuse

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign