August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police officer arrested for child abuse

By Annette Chrysostomou071

A Limassol police officer was arrested in connection with a case of child abuse on Wednesday afternoon.

According to first reports his wife was arrested for the same case.

The couple is expected to appear before the Limassol district court to be remanded on Thursday.

The case is being investigated by the office of domestic violence and juvenile abuse.



