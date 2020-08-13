August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police stepping up traffic patrols over holiday week

By Nick Theodoulou0232

Police announced on Thursday a set of measures to combat increased crime and road safety violations during the holiday period – including restricting motorbike use in some cases.

To help prevent a usual spike in road accidents and crime during the holiday week, officers will be out in greater numbers.

In a first, however, the use of motorbikes will be restricted on some roads during certain hours to combat noise pollution.

It was not immediately clear however where or when these bans are in place and the police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Patrols will be stepped up along typically busy and key areas to monitor potentially dangerous drivers.

As per the announcement, officers will be paying particular attention to drink drivers, those not wearing a seatbelt or crash helmets and speeding.

Police will also be out in force to prevent burglaries in both the cities and the countryside, the announcement read.

The stepped-up police presence will be in effect from August 14 to August 19.



