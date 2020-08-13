August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Polis mayor ‘satisfied’ with visitor numbers

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The mayor of Polis on Thursday expressed his satisfaction with the number of people visiting the area.

The efforts by the municipality have brought results and Polis welcomes many tourists, mainly Cypriots but also foreigners, Giotis Papachristofi said.

“We hope this will continue in the next days, and we expect even in September and October Cypriots will continue to visit Polis Chrysochous, which offers much beauty and clean and beautiful beaches.”

All hotel accommodation and restaurants and pubs in the area are open, he added.

According to Papachristofi, the local authorities are proceeding to upgrade the coastal area.

Breakwaters have been completed, a beach has been created which attracts hundreds of bathers on a daily basis while an effort has been made to plant trees and plants.

The mayor also referred to security measures, saying daily inspections are carried out to make sure these are observed.

 



Related posts

Third suspect arrested after 2.7kg cannabis found

Annette Chrysostomou

France to bolster Mediterranean military presence over Turkish prospecting -Macron

Reuters News Service

Police officer arrested for child abuse

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 1,030 inspections, 32 booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Yellow weather warning, hot weekend expected

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Experts defend slight relaxation of measures

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign