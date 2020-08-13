August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Third suspect arrested after 2.7kg cannabis found

By Annette Chrysostomou
File photo

Police arrested a third man in connection with the possession of more than 2.7kg of cannabis on Wednesday in Nicosia.

The suspect, a 32-year-old resident of Nicosia, was arrested after testimony pointing to his involvement in the case was obtained during investigations.

The drugs were found on Saturday at around 1pm when members of the anti drugs squad stopped and checked two cars driven by a 25-year-old and a 24-year-old.

In the car of the 25-year-old man, they found six packages containing dried cannabis weighing 2,730 grammes in addition to €310.

Further items were taken as evidence from the vehicles while both men were arrested under a court warrant.

They were remanded for eight days a day later.



