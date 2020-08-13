August 13, 2020

Wizz to fly to Larnaca from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

By Evie Andreou

 

Wizz Air said on Thursday it was setting up a new base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and that it would launch seven new routes from there including to Larnaca.

The airline said that with the creation of a new base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, it will launch new connections to destinations including the Spanish cities of Alicante and Malaga, Larnaca in Cyprus, Faro in Portugal, Lublin in Poland, Kosice in Slovakia and Suceava in Romania.

Flights from Doncaster Sheffield to Larnaca are expected to start on October 25 with tickets starting from £26.99 (€29.80).

Wizz Air, that has also set up a base at Larnaca airport earlier this year, operates flights from Cyprus to several European destinations. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, announced last month a new route to Larnaca starting from October 3

 

 

 



