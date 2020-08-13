August 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Yellow weather warning, hot weekend expected

By Annette Chrysostomou01
File photo (Christos Theodorides)

With temperatures climbing to 41C inland, the met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday, valid between 1pm and 5pm.

It is expected to be mostly clear but clouds may form in the afternoon in the mountains and some areas south of Troodos, where there is a chance of isolated rain.

Though it is going to be 41C in and around Nicosia, it will be much cooler in coastal areas, 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Temperature will drop to 24C at night in most areas, and to 20C in the higher mountains.

For Friday and the holiday weekend, sunny weather has been forecast.

It will be slightly hotter on Friday than on Thursday and temperatures will remain at the same levels on Saturday and Sunday.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Experts defend slight relaxation of measures

Nick Theodoulou

Our View: There can be no more lockdowns, safety measures the only way

CM: Our View

Police rearrest man over abuse of domestic worker

Evie Andreou

Ozersay unhappy with EU response over crossing point ban

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: TUI cancels all holidays to Cyprus until August 23

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 14 new cases (Updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign