August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

10 most wanted lost objects in the world

By CM Guest Columnist00

The world is full of incredible objects, many of which date back hundreds, thousands and even millions of years. Some of these treasures are now missing, leaving the next chapter of their fascinating stories unwritten. From a sacred cup believed to have once held the blood of Jesus Christ to the most ostentatious Easter eggs of all time, here are ten of the most wanted lost objects in the world!



Related posts

Igor Moiseyev Ballet. Suite Greek dance «Sirtaki»

CM Guest Columnist

Pirates of the Caribbean (Auckland Symphony Orchestra)

CM Guest Columnist

‘The phantom of the opera’ | The Phantom Of The Opera

CM Guest Columnist

Secrets in famous paintings

CM Guest Columnist

The $150,000 banana

CM Guest Columnist

Why Stradivarius violins are worth millions

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign