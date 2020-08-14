August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A yellow weather warning for holiday weekend

By Staff Reporter0182

Above average temperatures have been forecast for the holiday weekend, with the met service issuing a yellow weather warning for Saturday.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to hit 41 degrees C inland, 32 on the western coast and in the mountains, and 34 on the rest of the coast.

The warning will be in effect from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, and the met office said vulnerable groups are asked to be cautious.

The weather is not expected to change on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

According to the met office, temperatures will remain at similar levels, which are above average.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Ministers appeal to public to follow virus protocols

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Case fatality rate at 2.1 per cent

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Crossings between two sides a fraction of last year’s

Evie Andreou

Bank robber caught after stealing €30,000 (Updated)

Peter Michael

Man arrested after stolen property haul

Peter Michael

EU should reassess ties with Turkey – Austrian foreign minister (Update 3)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign