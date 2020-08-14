August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 13 new cases

By Peter Michael0600

Thirteen new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 1,318.

A total of 2,960 tests were processed by the ministry in the last 24 hours.

Nine case were found from 149 samples from contact tracing.  Two of those individuals took their tests privately and arose from a cluster at a beach party a few days ago.  Four of the positive cases are colleagues from a case announced on Thursday.  One case is a colleague of another individual announced on Thursday.  Two more found from contact tracing are individuals from the family environment of other cases.

One case was found from 697 tests processed from individuals tested on private initiative.  The individual was tested ahead of entering the hospital for therapy.

Two cases were found among individuals, who returned from Hungary on Thursday.  They were found among 1,672 tests processed from passengers and repatriated individuals.

One case was found from 31 processed on migrants.  The individual will be taken to the Eden rehabilitation centre.

The ministry received negative results from 247 tests processed from a random sampling of 10,000, 27 tests from people tested on doctors’ orders, 102 from workers returning to their jobs during the second and third phase of lifting restrictions, and 35 from state hospital laboratories.

Three people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

One of them is in the high-dependency unit.

 



