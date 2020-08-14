August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Case fatality rate at 2.1 per cent

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0181

As of August 11, a total of 1,278 Covid-19 cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus, with the case fatality rate standing at 2.1 per cent, according to the health ministry’s National Surveillance Report released on Saturday.

A total of 878 people or 70.2 per cent of the cases have recovered while 238,000 tests have been performed as of August 11 (27,172.1 per 100,000 population).
Overall, of 1,119 cases  for  which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections (index cases and close-contacts of  confirmed cases) were 855 (76.4 per cent). Of these 6.7 per cent (57) were related to a health-care facility (Paphos general hospital) and 13 per cent (111) were reported in Aradippou municipality.
Since July 1, of 289 cases reported, 31 per cent (88) were imported, 63 per cent (177) were locally acquired and 5 per cent (15) were unknown.
In total, 15.3 per cent (196) of cases received hospital care, and six (3.1 per cent) are still hospitalised (either for treatment of Covid-19 symptoms or for pre-existing conditions). Median age of all hospitalised patients is 61.5 years and 63.3 per cent are males. There are no patients in intensive care units.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

