August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministers appeal to public to follow virus protocols

By Peter Michael027
ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗΣ ΓΙΟΛΟΥ
Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis during her visit to Yiolou

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis on Friday called on the public to respect the health ministry’s protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Responding to a reporter’s question that the youth are spreading the virus, she called on everyone to be careful and adhere to the protocols.

“The youth should especially realise the cool thing is to be law-abiding, follow the protocols, and not put other people’s lives in danger,” she said during a visit to Yiolou village in the Paphos district.

On Paphos having the highest number of businesses not adhering to protocols, Yiolitis said it was not only a problem in Paphos, as next week it could be another city.

“We all need to be responsible,” she said.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou also called on the public to follow the protocols for coronavirus, ahead of the holiday weekend.

He said people going to church for the August 15 holiday celebrations should follow protocols and personal protection measures.

Yiolitis also commented on the latest migrant arrivals from the north. She said as the justice minister the main issue they are dealing with is the protection of Cyprus’ borders.

“Our borders need to be protected, as it is important for the integrity of our country,” she said.

The 40 migrants arrived early Friday from the north near the village of Peristerona outside Nicosia.

They were all taken to Pournara reception centre where were to also be tested for coronavirus and placed in isolation.

 



