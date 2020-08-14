August 14, 2020

Coronavirus: Twelve businesses booked for violations

Police booked between Thursday evening and early Friday morning 12 businesses and 15 individuals for violations of the measures against the spread of coronavirus.

In total 883 checks were carried out in all districts.

Four businesses and six individuals were booked in Nicosia, one business and seven people in Limassol, and seven businesses were booked in Paphos. One person each was booked during checks in the Morphou and Famagusta districts.

 

 



