August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Crossings between two sides a fraction of last year’s

By Evie Andreou0580
The Ayios Dhometios crossing

There have been around 50,000 crossings between the two sides to-date since the beginning of June, a mere fraction of the more than one million recorded during the same period last year.

According to police data, between June and August 13 this year, 51,714 crossings took place, most of them, 40,207 from the Ayios Dhometios crossing point in Nicosia.

Around two thirds of the crossings have been recorded from the north to the south.

Crossings between the two sides had come to a standstill after restrictions were introduced by the two sides earlier in March as part of measures to stop coronavirus from spreading. After the two leaders announced that special groups would be initially allowed to cross from June 8, such as workers, students and the enclaved, traffic started to gradually pick up.

The Greek Cypriot side started allowing Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, and permanent legal residents in the Republic to cross between the two sides on June 21 with a negative coronavirus test, no less than 72 hours old.

The north too started allowing people crossing from the south a day later.

In total 62 people crossed on June 21, the majority from the north to the government-controlled areas, whereas traffic picked up tenfold the next day with 652 crossings recorded. Most crossings, 591, were from the north to the south.

Last year, between June 1 and the end of August, 1,072,800 crossings were recorded between the two sides. The majority of crossings during that period – 734,301 – was from the government-controlled areas to the north.

 

 

 



