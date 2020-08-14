August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Last day for Lebanon food donations

By Evie Andreou00
ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΟΣ ΕΘΕΛΟΝΤΙΣΜΟΥ ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΗ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΣΤΙΚΗΣ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΑΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΛΙΒΑΝΟ
Food donations for Lebanon being loaded earlier in the week

The office of the volunteerism commissioner said Friday is the last day for the collection of relief items for Lebanon.

The items can be delivered until 5pm at the State Fair in Engomi.

After that, volunteers will sort out the items which will be transported to Lebanon next week.

The items collected are canned foods (all types), cereals, crackers and rusks, all-purpose flour, and baby formula.

 



