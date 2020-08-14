August 14, 2020

Man arrested after stolen property haul

A 50-year-old was arrested after a large amount of stolen property was found in his possession in a village just outside Nicosia, police said on Friday.

According to police, testimony was received against the man and after monitoring his movements, authorities raided four properties in villages outside Nicosia.

Police found and seized many stolen goods, including construction and electric tools, televisions, air-conditioners and a motorcycle, which they believe to all have been stolen.

After receiving testimony against the 50-year-old, police received a court-ordered arrest warrant and took him into custody outside his Pera Chorio-Nisou home.

On Friday, he was taken to Nicosia district court, where he was an issued an eight-day remand into custody.

Police released a video of the stolen goods and called on anyone recognising any of the items to contact them at 22-802222.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7Q1fwLdUOM&feature=emb_title



