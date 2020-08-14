August 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after being run over

By Staff Reporter00
ΦΟΝΟΣ 47ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΣΤΗ ΛΕΜΕΣΟ

A 71-year-old man who was hit by a car on Thursday evening in Paphos is in critical condition, police said on Friday.

The man was hit by a car driven by a 77-year-old man while trying to cross Tombs of the Kings Avenue in Paphos on Friday evening.

He was taken to the Paphos general hospital with injuries to the head, lungs, arms and legs. After undergoing surgery he was placed in the intensive care unit. He is currently intubated. His condition is deemed critical.

The 77-year-old driver was arrested. He was given a breathalyser which came out negative.

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Islandwide study to determine use of drugs during lockdown

Jean Christou

If Turkey is ‘adhering to international law’, it should accept arbitration, Anastasiades says

Jean Christou

All eyes on East Med energy row

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: 14 test positive on Thursday

Staff Reporter

Wizz Air to fly to Larnaca from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Evie Andreou

Akinci says Greek Cypriots blocking EU citizens from crossing Green Line  

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign