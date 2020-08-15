A minute with: Constantinos Lemesios, Film Composer, Producer, Songwriter, Singer

Where do you live?

At my place, by myself

What did you have for breakfast?

A cold sandwich with Philadelphia cheese and salmon, and as always a double shot, Lavazza Columbia Black Freddo Espresso

Describe your perfect day

Wake up at 9:00, have breakfast, go straight to the beach just for 45 minutes. Have a quick shower and get to the studio for some lovely projects, either as a producer, or as a composer.

Best book ever read?

On the Suffering of the World by Arthur Schopenhauer. It challenged my perception of my human nature.

Best childhood memory?

Playing nonstop with my dad in the garden <3

What is always in your fridge?

Juice

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I tend to listen to my unedited tracks of my upcoming album.

What’s your spirit animal?

A dog I guess

What are you most proud of?

My work, my discography and of my friends.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Crash (2004), the scene where the daughter gets shot. Just watch it.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Jeff Buckley. No doubt.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’d rather stay in the present. I am not the kind of person who’s fixated on the past. My answer is at 2020.

What is your greatest fear?

Running out of gas in the middle of the freeway. (hahaha)

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Actually, I wrote a song exactly for this purpose. It’s called No Fret, from my first album, Dysphasia.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Lack of emotional intelligence

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Say ‘I love you’ to every single person I love.





