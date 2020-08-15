August 15, 2020

Arrest of man for suspected involvement in Avdimou fire

Police on Saturday said they arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with last weekend’s fire in Avdimou, in Limassol.

The man was arrested on Friday after police secured a testimony linking him with the fire.

A fire on four fronts raged last Sunday afternoon in the Prastio Avdimou area. It burned around one hectare of dry grass, wild shrub, and carob trees.

A day earlier a large fire broke out in the areas of Kouklia, Archimandrita, Orites, Mousere and Dora destroying five square kilometres of land, three of which were national forest.

Authorities had said both fires were arson and called on people to provide any information that could help catch the perpetrators.



