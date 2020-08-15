August 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cafe in Nicosia slapped with €8,000 fine

By Evie Andreou0102
A Nicosia café was fined €8,000 because it did follow the social distancing rules for its tables while its staff had no masks on.

Three other businesses in Paphos were each fined €1,000 for over-crowding.

In total, police fined 26 businesses and 16 individuals during 953 checks between Friday evening and early Saturday in all districts.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that the café in Nicosia was fined €8,000 because it did not keep the necessary distance between its tables and chairs, it did not have any disinfectant, no thermometers, while its employees did not have masks on.

As regards businesses, the majority of reports, 16, concerned Paphos, police said. Ten Paphos businesses were booked and will be taken in court over a number of violations concerning the regulations against the spread of coronavirus.

Sixteen individuals were fined for not having a mask on in places where the use of a mask is mandatory.



