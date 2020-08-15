August 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 14 new cases

By Evie Andreou00

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday, the health ministry announced.

The new cases were detected among 3,813 lab tests.

Most of the new cases are local ones, the ministry said.



