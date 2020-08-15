August 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Crews battle with fire in Episkopi

By Evie Andreou0101
File photo

The fire service on Saturday said it was assisting the bases to put under control a fire raging southwest of Episkopi.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the fire erupted at around 2pm.

The fire is within the British bases, he said, and the Republic’s fire service has sent four engines to assist while aircraft have also been dispatched to the area.

According to Kettis, the fire is burning wild vegetation.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Cafe in Nicosia slapped with €8,000 fine

Evie Andreou

Violating Varosha’s status could be cause of interruption of Turkey’s EU course, Anastasiades says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Christodoulides tells EU counterparts ‘I told you so’ over Turkey

Evie Andreou

Sounds to create a sense of wellbeing

Alix Norman

Man critical after ejected from car during road accident

Evie Andreou

Three remands in connection with Nicosia bank robbery (Update)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign